Where’s the most expensive gas in Troy?
(TROY, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Troy?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Troy area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Liberty, at 12167 Us-231.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1418 Us-231 S. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.