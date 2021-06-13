High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Abingdon as of Sunday

(ABINGDON, VA) Gas prices vary across the Abingdon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Abingdon area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Abingdon area appeared to be at Exxon, at 604 Cummings St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 604 Cummings St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1034 W Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 863 W Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 16085 Porterfield Hwy, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.60 $ 3.09

Marathon 16030 Porterfield Hwy, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.60 $ 3.09

Shell 182 Jonesboro Rd, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.