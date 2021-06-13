Cancel
Sonora, CA

Paying too much for gas Sonora? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Sonora Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0aSzZqUD00

(SONORA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.02 for gas in the Sonora area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.29, with an average price of $4.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sonora area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sonora area appeared to be at Chevron, at 18151 Ca-108.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sonora area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

18151 Ca-108, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--

76

18372 Rawhide Rd, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.19
$4.49
$4.05
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.59
$4.15

ARCO

15 Pesce Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

Sierra Energy

13791 Mono Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.03
$4.19
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gold Country Gas at 331 S Washington St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sonora, CA
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

