Paying too much for gas Sonora? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SONORA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.02 for gas in the Sonora area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.29, with an average price of $4.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sonora area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sonora area appeared to be at Chevron, at 18151 Ca-108.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sonora area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 18151 Ca-108, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

76 18372 Rawhide Rd, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 4.15

ARCO 15 Pesce Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sierra Energy 13791 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ 4.19 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gold Country Gas at 331 S Washington St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.