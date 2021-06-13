Cancel
Madisonville, KY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Madisonville?

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 8 days ago
(MADISONVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across the Madisonville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madisonville area was $2.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madisonville area appeared to be at Kroger, at 540 Island Ford Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Kroger

540 Island Ford Rd, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Ideal Market

1100 N Main St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

156 Ky-813, Mortons Gap
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.05
card
card$2.75
$3.04
$3.31
$3.10

Ideal Market

800 E Center St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.07
$--
$--

EZ Shop

1155 N Main St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Ideal Market

1640 N Main St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.69
$--
$3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ideal Market at 7050 Hanson Rd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

