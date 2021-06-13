Where’s the most expensive gas in Madisonville?

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across the Madisonville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madisonville area was $2.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madisonville area appeared to be at Kroger, at 540 Island Ford Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Kroger 540 Island Ford Rd, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ideal Market 1100 N Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 156 Ky-813, Mortons Gap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.04 $ 3.31 $ 3.10

Ideal Market 800 E Center St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.07 $ -- $ --

EZ Shop 1155 N Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ideal Market 1640 N Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ideal Market at 7050 Hanson Rd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.