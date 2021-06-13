Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sequim
(SEQUIM, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.54 for gas in the Sequim area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.54 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sequim area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 822 E Washington St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sequim area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.88
$3.99
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$3.95
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.69
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 955 W Washington St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.