Sequim, WA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sequim

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 8 days ago
(SEQUIM, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.54 for gas in the Sequim area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.54 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sequim area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 822 E Washington St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sequim area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

822 E Washington St, Sequim
card$3.79
$3.88
$3.99
$3.64

Chevron

271020 Us-101, Sequim
card$3.69
$--
$3.95
$3.49

Mobil

33 Taylor Cutoff Rd, Sequim
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 955 W Washington St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

