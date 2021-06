At the Kansas Junior Amateur golf Championship being played at Hays, after the first round, Emporian Brooks Sauder is tied for 63rd place at plus 11 after his first round of 82. Caden Massey shot an 85 for his first round and is tied for 75th place at plus 14. Hudson Sauder is tied for 88th place and tied for 11th place in his age division. He shot a 90 for his first round. Round 2 will be played Wednesday.