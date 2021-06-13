Harley Quinn Animated Series Getting Comic Book Sequel Titled "The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour"
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's animated adventures will continue in comic book form beginning in September. Harley Quinn Season Two ended with Harley and Ivy fleeing Ivy's disastrous wedding to Kite Man and getting the Thelma & Louise treatment. A new comic book series titled Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour will pick up right where that second season finale left off, filling the gap between Season Two and Season Three of the HBO Max show. DC Comics has set Bingo Love's Tee Franklin to write the series, with Max Sarin providing the artwork and Taylor Esposito lettering.comicbook.com