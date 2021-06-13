Harley Quinn Animated Series Getting Comic Book Sequel Titled "The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour"

Superman and Wonder Woman are easily two of the most popular comic book characters that were created in the hallowed halls of DC Comics, and with the Snyder Cut of the Justice League hitting HBO Max earlier this year, it's no surprise that fans are putting them in a new light with an anime makeover. The two titans of the comic book industry might not be returning for a Justice League 2, as far as we know, but that hasn't stopped Warner Bros from greasing the wheels on their returns to cinema, with both heroes having movies in the works.