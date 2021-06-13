Cancel
Marion, IL

Don’t overpay for gas in Marion: Analysis shows most expensive station

Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0aSzZhmu00

(MARION, IL) Gas prices vary across the Marion area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marion area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 1300 N Carbon St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

1300 N Carbon St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.29

Huck's

3228 S Park Ave, Herrin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.69
$3.29

CITGO

1100 W Broadway Blvd, Johnston City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

ROC One Stop

309 E Deyoung St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Love's Travel Stop

1900 The Hill Ave, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.48
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.53

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Big Daddy Liquor and Fuel at 16251 Pittsburg Rd. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

