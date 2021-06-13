Paying too much for gas Lucedale? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LUCEDALE, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Lucedale?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.71 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lucedale area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lucedale area appeared to be at BP, at 12250 Us-98.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lucedale area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

BP 12250 Us-98, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 11216 Ms-63. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.