Jacksonville, IL

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Jacksonville as of Sunday

Posted by 
Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWJha_0aSzZf1S00

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Gas prices vary across the Jacksonville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.20 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jacksonville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 602 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jacksonville area that as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

602 N Main St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19

Phillips 66

350 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19

Casey's

525 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.19

Shell

841 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.90
$3.07

Casey's

901 W Walnut St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19

Ayerco

1204 W Walnut St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.48
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Qik-n-EZ at 103 Comfort Dr. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
85
Followers
195
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

