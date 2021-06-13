High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Jacksonville as of Sunday

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Gas prices vary across the Jacksonville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.20 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jacksonville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 602 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jacksonville area that as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 602 N Main St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 350 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 525 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 841 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.90 $ 3.07

Casey's 901 W Walnut St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Ayerco 1204 W Walnut St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Qik-n-EZ at 103 Comfort Dr. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.