Gallup, NM

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Gallup

Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 8 days ago
(GALLUP, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Gallup area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.45, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gallup area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3370 W Historic Us-66.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3370 W Historic Us-66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--

Armco

3360 W Us-66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$3.39

TA Travel Center

3404 W Historical Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.19
$--
$3.39

Alon

550 Us-491, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

3380 W Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.38
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.43

76

671 Us-491, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas Up at 920 E Hwy 66. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gallup, NM
With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

