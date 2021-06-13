Analysis shows most expensive gas in Gallup

(GALLUP, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Gallup area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.45, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gallup area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3370 W Historic Us-66.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3370 W Historic Us-66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Armco 3360 W Us-66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

TA Travel Center 3404 W Historical Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.39

Alon 550 Us-491, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 3380 W Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.43

76 671 Us-491, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas Up at 920 E Hwy 66. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.