Analysis shows most expensive gas in Gallup
(GALLUP, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Gallup area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.45, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gallup area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3370 W Historic Us-66.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$3.19
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.38
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas Up at 920 E Hwy 66. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.