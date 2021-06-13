Don’t overpay for gas in Americus: Analysis shows most expensive station
(AMERICUS, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Americus?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Americus area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 1011 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 1698 E Lamar St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.