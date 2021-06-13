Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americus, GA

Don’t overpay for gas in Americus: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Americus Updates
Americus Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neufh_0aSzZdG000

(AMERICUS, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Americus?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Americus area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 1011 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Pure

1011 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Americus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

1204 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Americus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Gas N Go

202 Us-19, Americus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 1698 E Lamar St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Americus Updates

Americus Updates

Americus, GA
108
Followers
195
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Americus, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Murphy Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Americus, GAPosted by
Americus Updates

Top homes for sale in Americus

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Adorable Three bedroom Two bath brick house with hardwood floors. Spacious living room with fireplace. Split sleeping with master on other side
Americus, GAPosted by
Americus Updates

Save $0.26 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Americus

(AMERICUS, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Americus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 1698 E Lamar St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Chevron at 1301 E Lamar St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.