Don’t overpay for gas in Americus: Analysis shows most expensive station

(AMERICUS, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Americus?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Americus area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 1011 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Pure 1011 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1204 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Gas N Go 202 Us-19, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 1698 E Lamar St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.