High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dickson as of Sunday

(DICKSON, TN) Gas prices vary across the Dickson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dickson area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dickson area appeared to be at Shell, at 697 Henslee Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 697 Henslee Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 2320 Tn-46 S, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.35 $ 3.77 $ 3.35 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.65 $ 3.41

Shell 2318 Tn-96, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2432 Hwy 46 S, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Marathon 2323 Tn-46 S , Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ --

Marathon 219 Henslee Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 508 Henslee Dr. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.