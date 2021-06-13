Cancel
Dickson, TN

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dickson as of Sunday

Posted by 
Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0aSzZbUY00

(DICKSON, TN) Gas prices vary across the Dickson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dickson area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dickson area appeared to be at Shell, at 697 Henslee Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

697 Henslee Dr, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

2320 Tn-46 S, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.35
$3.77
$3.35
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.65
$3.41

Shell

2318 Tn-96, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2432 Hwy 46 S, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.99
$3.19

Marathon

2323 Tn-46 S , Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.34
$3.79
$--

Marathon

219 Henslee Dr, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.49
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 508 Henslee Dr. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
71
Followers
201
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

