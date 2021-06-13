High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Clinton as of Sunday

(CLINTON, NC) Gas prices vary across the Clinton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Clinton area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clinton area appeared to be at Bonnetsville Kwik Stop & Grill, at 3900 Roseboro Hwy .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clinton area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Bonnetsville Kwik Stop & Grill 3900 Roseboro Hwy , Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1109 Sunset Ave , Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ --

Marathon 1001 Lisbon St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1104 College St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1435 Sunset Ave. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.