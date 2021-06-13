Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dyersburg, TN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dyersburg

Posted by 
Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dn5hp_0aSzZZfy00

(DYERSBURG, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Dyersburg?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dyersburg area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dyersburg area appeared to be at Shell, at 810 Us-51 Bypass West.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

810 Us-51 Bypass West, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Q Mart

1325 E Court St, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Gatlins Grocery

1600 E Court St, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2800 E Court St, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

Valero

2261 St John Ave, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

730 Us-51 Bypass W, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 801 S Main Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
118
Followers
200
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dyersburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Dyersburg, TNPosted by
Dyersburg Digest

These houses are for sale in Dyersburg

(DYERSBURG, TN) Looking for a house in Dyersburg? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Dyersburg, TNPosted by
Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dyersburg: Friday, June 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, June 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, June 20: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then
Dyersburg, TNPosted by
Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.55 savings at cheapest station

(DYERSBURG, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.55 if you’re buying diesel in Dyersburg, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Dyersburg area went to Dodge's Store at 801 S Main Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Love's Travel Stop at 3070 Lake Rd, the survey found: