Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dyersburg

(DYERSBURG, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Dyersburg?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dyersburg area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dyersburg area appeared to be at Shell, at 810 Us-51 Bypass West.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 810 Us-51 Bypass West, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Q Mart 1325 E Court St, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gatlins Grocery 1600 E Court St, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2800 E Court St, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Valero 2261 St John Ave, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 730 Us-51 Bypass W, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 801 S Main Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.