Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Coos Bay

(COOS BAY, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.45 for gas in the Coos Bay area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.36 per gallon to $3.55, with an average price of $3.45 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Coos Bay area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1300 Virginia Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1300 Virginia Ave, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fred Meyer 1075 S Broadway, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ 3.58 $ 3.70 $ 3.43

Chevron 997 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.96 $ -- card card $ 3.46 $ -- $ 4.06 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 3550 Tremont St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.36 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.