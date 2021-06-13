Cancel
Coos Bay, OR

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Coos Bay

Coos Bay Digest
 8 days ago
(COOS BAY, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.45 for gas in the Coos Bay area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.36 per gallon to $3.55, with an average price of $3.45 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Coos Bay area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1300 Virginia Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1300 Virginia Ave, North Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$--

Fred Meyer

1075 S Broadway, Coos Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.46
$3.58
$3.70
$3.43

Chevron

997 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$3.96
$--
card
card$3.46
$--
$4.06
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 3550 Tremont St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.36 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

