Brenham, TX

Don’t overpay for gas in Brenham: Analysis shows most expensive station

Brenham News Watch
 8 days ago
(BRENHAM, TX) Gas prices vary across the Brenham area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brenham area ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2145 Us-290 W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2145 Us-290 W, Brenham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2150 Us-290 W, Brenham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

306 Us-290 W, Brenham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1309 Prairie Lea St, Brenham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2615 Sh-36 S. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brenham, TX
76
Followers
195
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

