Don’t overpay for gas in Brenham: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BRENHAM, TX) Gas prices vary across the Brenham area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brenham area ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2145 Us-290 W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2145 Us-290 W, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2150 Us-290 W, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 306 Us-290 W, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1309 Prairie Lea St, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2615 Sh-36 S. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.