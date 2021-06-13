Paying too much for gas Picayune? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PICAYUNE, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.64 for gas in the Picayune area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Picayune area was $2.64 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.56 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Picayune area appeared to be at Texaco, at 6349 Us-11 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 6349 Us-11 N, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2011 Us-11, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 1405 E Sycamore Rd, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 2001 Us-11 S, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 233 Frontage Rd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.