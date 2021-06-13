Paying too much for gas Picayune? Analysis shows most expensive station
(PICAYUNE, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.64 for gas in the Picayune area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Picayune area was $2.64 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.56 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Picayune area appeared to be at Texaco, at 6349 Us-11 N.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 233 Frontage Rd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.