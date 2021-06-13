Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 8 days ago
(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) If you’re paying more than $3.99 for gas in the Twentynine Palms area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Twentynine Palms area ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.35, with an average price of $3.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Twentynine Palms area appeared to be at Chevron, at 73455 29 Palms Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Twentynine Palms area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

73455 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

73740 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Adobe Liquor at 4960 Adobe Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

