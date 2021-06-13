Analysis shows most expensive gas in Twentynine Palms

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) If you’re paying more than $3.99 for gas in the Twentynine Palms area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Twentynine Palms area ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.35, with an average price of $3.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Twentynine Palms area appeared to be at Chevron, at 73455 29 Palms Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Twentynine Palms area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 73455 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 73740 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Adobe Liquor at 4960 Adobe Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.