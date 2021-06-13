Analysis shows most expensive gas in Twentynine Palms

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Magnificent 3 bedroom 2 bath home in 29 Palms! Brand New Roof, granite countertops in bath, remodeled master bathroom, New flooring, New garage door with automatic opener, Swamp cooler and AC, gas/wood burning fireplace, Ring Doorbell that is motion detected, and new ceiling fans throughout! This lovely home offers plenty of room for a growing family and just a few minutes away from Knotts Sky Park, and dog park. Come see this beautiful home with fenced in back yard, and gorgeous views of the mountains!! Breathe in the fresh desert air and gaze at the stars, and watch your cares float away...Seller has recently installed solar. New buyer to qualify for Solar Transfer with Sun Run. Located close to Military Base, and Joshua Tree National Park. Come view this lovely home and make it yours today!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tamara Candelaria, Triad REALTORS® at 760-367-9585</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Four Corners area of 29 Palms. This home is close to all the amenities the town has to offer including Lucky Park nearby. This home features mature trees, a garden area and pergola with vining plants to provide shade during the desert summers. The large front windows let light flood into the living room that is open to the dining area. The kitchen has tile floors, oak cabinets which include a few display cabinets and looks out to the attached sun room. The two bedrooms have mini spilt systems and the second bedroom features built in cabinets and desk area. The full bathroom has a shower/tub combo and brushed nickel finishes.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeffrey Poland, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner at 760-365-8880</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The convenient location close to shopping and restaurants makes this property a great value! The large living room has a wall heater. Kitchen has the stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer included! Dinette with storage closet and glass slider to the large fully fenced back yard. 2 bedrooms with wall length closets and large windows and 1 bath with upgraded shower. Wall heat and evaporative cooling. Comp shingle roof.
Disclosures: State law requires Carbon Monoxide detectors be installed for properties having combustible fuel heaters/furnaces, fireplaces, hot water heaters, clothes dryers, cooking appliances, or an attached garage, but seller (HUD) is exempt from this requirement as a Federal Entity. Any required system repairs will be the buyer's expense. Repairs: Wall A/C unit requires repair and installation fixed, Install double straps on water heater tank, Attic has signs of prior roof water stains-inspect and repair if necessary. Repair boarded doors, windows, and sliding glass door. Defective paint surfaces on exterior trim. Repair the exterior stucco damage. Repair front entry door trim and missing door hardware. Replace 2 damaged doors, Repair damaged bedroom drywall, Install CO and smoke detectors. Secure exposed wires in a bedroom. Uses a septic system

Charming home in the desirable area of Twentynine Palms! This updated home boasts over 1,900 SQFT and 20,000 Sqft yard. Fresh new paint and new laminate flooring 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room, and 2.5 bathrooms. Upon entry, you are greeted with an abundance of space due to high ceilings. The kitchen is laid out perfect and great place to entertain guest. This Beauty possesses an oversized additional bonus room with bathroom and stand up shower. View Today!