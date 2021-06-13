Are you overpaying for gas in Salinas? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SALINAS, CA) Gas prices vary across the Salinas area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salinas area ranged from $3.83 per gallon to $4.55, with an average price of $4.14 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salinas area appeared to be at Shell, at 1300 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salinas area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1300 S Main St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.73 $ 4.93 $ 4.63

Shell 458 E Market St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.99 $ 4.45

Shell 1042 N Davis Rd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.99 $ 4.39

Chevron 1250 N Davis Rd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.63 $ 4.79 $ --

Chevron 945 Abbott St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ 4.77 $ --

Chevron 2047 N Main St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.43

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 215 E Alisal St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.