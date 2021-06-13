Cancel
Evansville, IN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Evansville

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 8 days ago
(EVANSVILLE, IN) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Evansville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Evansville area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Evansville area appeared to be at Shell, at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

101 Cross Pointe Blvd, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.44
$3.69
$3.49

Kwik Stop

4301 Pollack Ave, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3017 Kratzville Rd, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

1905 W Franklin St , Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.38
$3.75
$--

Shell

6720 Washington Ave, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Chuckles

501 N Fares Ave, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.54
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2500 N First Ave. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Evansville, IN
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

