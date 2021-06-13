Analysis shows most expensive gas in Evansville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located in the very heart of the Eastside of Evansville, this architectural beauty will delight you from the outside, all the way to the amazing, completely renovated inside. Set behind a beautiful row of mature pines you are immediately captivated by the cool Frank Lloyd Wright styled lines. The windows are amazing, bringing in light from the interior and exterior corner windows on the first and second floors, the full wall bowed bay window, ,and the wall of windows over looking the back deck and yard. Entering from the spacious parking area in the back, you are greeted by a huge family room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, a wall of windows with a door onto the deck, beautiful tile floors, a wall of amazing built in bookshelves and cabinets and a wood burning fireplace. The family room is open to the kitchen with upgraded stainless Kitchen Aid appliances including a five burner gas stove, convection oven, microwave, refrigerator with bottom freezer drawer, and dishwasher. The large stainless sink is under mounted to beautiful solid surface counter tops. The kitchen flows into the large living room. The feel is super cool with the corner windows and floor to ceiling bay window, beautiful hardwood floors, and gorgeous marble fireplace. There is a wonderful sun room off the living room with windows on three sides and a door to the deck that wraps around to the back. On the other end of the first floor, there is another bedroom that is being used as a workout room, and a beautiful half bath. The stair way to the second floor is open and leads to a landing. There are two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath off the hall. The master suite is at the end of the hall and features a luscious master bath with a huge, full tile walk in shower, double vanities and vaulted ceiling. There is a nice walk in closet with drawers and shelving built in. The floor plan is wonderful and functional. In addition to the front and back doors, there is a side door off the drive that enters into a back hall and into the family room. The laundry room is on the main level and has a laundry sink. The outdoor space is wonderful with an open deck and hot tub leading down to the large back yard complete with kusa dogwoods and a majestic magnolia tree. This house is in impecable shape and easy to maintain. You will feel like you are living in your vacation home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stacy Stevens, Landmark Realty & Development, Inc at 812-474-9814</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Move in ready home located conveniently on the Northside of Evansville! This freshy remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has been very well taken care of. The living room and kitchen are open to each other creating a very open concept. Hardwood floors and tile flow through the main living areas. The kitchen is a dream! Newly updated cabinets, granite counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances including a gas range. The master suite features a walk in closet and modern bathroom. Outside you will find an inviting patio, privacy fenced backyard, and a newer 2 car garage. There is also a floored attic with pull down access. You won't want to miss this home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brooklyn Buchanan, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> We are proud to showcase this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home. This home features a split bedroom design and is located in Newburgh's highly desirable Mansfield subdivision. The huge living room has cathedral ceilings with beautiful hardwood floors and a corner fireplace. From the living room you can step outside through a sliding glass door to enjoy your own covered patio, complete with an extra cement patio area! You will love the open concept feel in this home. The kitchen comes fully applianced and has tons of cabinets and counter space. You will also enjoy the breakfast nook which has tons of sunlight. This home also has two car attached garage and separate laundry room for convenience and organization.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Horton, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home has a lot to offer with an large lot and a two car carport. You will also find a two car detached garage. The basement has been waterpoof and adds alots of extra space. Seller has started several projects that need to be completed. This will make a great investment for an investor or home owner. There are two bedrooms and a sunporch off of the livingroom.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Yvonne Woodburn, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>