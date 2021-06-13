Cancel
Lancaster, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Lancaster?

Lancaster Daily
 8 days ago
(LANCASTER, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Lancaster?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.78 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.71 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.20 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lancaster area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 4163 W Ave L.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

4163 W Ave L, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29

76

42344 50Th St W, Quartz Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.25

Mobil

44415 20Th St W, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--

Chevron

2301 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.09
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19

Chevron

421 E Ave L, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$4.29

Mobil

1020 W Columbia Way, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1141 W Ave L. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

