Where’s the most expensive gas in Lancaster?

(LANCASTER, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Lancaster?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.78 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.71 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.20 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lancaster area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 4163 W Ave L.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4163 W Ave L, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

76 42344 50Th St W, Quartz Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.25

Mobil 44415 20Th St W, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ --

Chevron 2301 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19

Chevron 421 E Ave L, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

Mobil 1020 W Columbia Way, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1141 W Ave L. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.