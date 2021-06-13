Paying too much for gas Wilmington? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Wilmington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wilmington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wilmington area appeared to be at Shell, at 502 N 3Rd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wilmington area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 502 N 3Rd St, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 5314 Oleander Dr , Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 808 N College Rd , Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Shell 906 N 23Rd St, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.59 $ 3.08

Mobil 1746 Carolina Beach Rd , Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

BP 4001 Market St, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.38 $ 2.98

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 412 S College Road. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.