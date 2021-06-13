Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Paying too much for gas Wilmington? Analysis shows most expensive station

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 8 days ago
(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Wilmington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wilmington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wilmington area appeared to be at Shell, at 502 N 3Rd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wilmington area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

502 N 3Rd St, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

5314 Oleander Dr , Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

808 N College Rd , Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99

Shell

906 N 23Rd St, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.59
$3.08

Mobil

1746 Carolina Beach Rd , Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

BP

4001 Market St, Wilmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.38
$2.98

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 412 S College Road. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Here’s the cheapest gas in Wilmington Saturday

(WILMINGTON, NC) According to Wilmington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 412 S College Road. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.02 at Exxon at 304 Eastwood Rd , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Local price review shows Wilmington diesel price, cheapest station

(WILMINGTON, NC) You could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on diesel in Wilmington, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Wilmington area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 412 S College Roadhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 9413 Ploof Rd Se, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WILMINGTON, NC) According to Wilmington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 412 S College Road was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1032 Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Top condo units for sale in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Wilmington condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Weather Forecast For Wilmington

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wilmington: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Take a look at these homes for sale in Wilmington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to a spectacular move-in-ready home located in one of Brunswick Forest's premier neighborhoods, Cape Fear National. This 3,000 plus square foot 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom custom-built home boasts magnificent views of a large pond and an award-winning golf course right from the backyard. This home has been very well maintained by its original owners and features an open floor plan with countless upgrades, some of which include: coffered ceilings, decorative wainscoting, beautiful hardwood flooring, custom built-in shelving, ceiling fans, natural gas fireplace, and a large screened-in loggia (sunroom) to enjoy your favorite morning or evening beverage. Enjoy a beautifully landscaped extended outdoor patio with brick fireplace and natural gas grill. The spacious kitchen allows for easy entertaining and features premium stainless appliances, natural gas cook top, center island with raised bar, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and an adjacent breakfast nook. The butler pantry leads to a beautifully decorated formal dining room. The main floor also includes a master suite with walk-in closets and large spacious bathroom with granite vanity tops, garden tub, and a walk-in shower. You will also find 2 additional guest bedrooms - one which may be used as an office or study. On the rest of the main level you will find a 2-car garage, 2nd bathroom, laundry room, and temperature-controlled storage areas. The upper level is a spacious bonus room/ bedroom with full bathroom and separate climate control. This magnificent home with all it has to offer, is ready for you to begin enjoying the Brunswick Forest lifestyle in the beautiful Cape Fear region of North Carolina.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff A Scheiner, BLUE CHIP REAL ESTATE at 845-401-0800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great home on extra large lot in Sunset Park. Home needs a little TLC. Sold ''as is''.Motivated seller.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tammy J Hanson, Network Real Estate at 910-772-1622</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home features an open great room, powder room, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry on the first level. The second floor master suite has an adjoining full bath and walk-in closet. The second level has 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room. *Proposed Construction. Estimated completion August 2021.*Exterior features may differ from rendering.*<p><strong>For open house information, contact Team Jennie Stevens, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Located in the highly sought after Northchase Community, this home is move in ready! Fresh paint throughout, new carpets and new heat pump in 2019, updated lighting and ceiling fans and laminate floors throughout the living areas. This lovely home on a private cul-de-sac, offers 4 bedrooms with the spacious master suite located on the first floor. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by an open and spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and tons of natural. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Enjoy time with friends and family in the fully fenced yard with shady, mature trees and landscaping. The Northchase community features a pool, tennis courts, playground all with easy access to Wilmington, the beaches and I-40.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Team Thirty 4 North, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTkNSTUxTLyUyMENhcGUlMjBGZWFyJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtV1JBUk5DLTEwMDI2NTcwNiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. SALES PROFESSIONAL - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING & MENTORING; 2. Sales - Opportunity to Advance in Leadership (Work From Home); 3. Entry Level Sales Representative - Work from Home; 4. Sales Rep - Customer Service Experience A Plus - Remote; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 7. REMOTE Customer Service Representative - A; 8. Outside Sales Rep- Wilmington, NC; 9. Sales Representative - Remote; 10. Sales Rep - Home or Remote- Up to 140% contract;