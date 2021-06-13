Cancel
Ogden, UT

Don’t overpay for gas in Ogden: Analysis shows most expensive station

Ogden News Watch
 8 days ago
(OGDEN, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.34 for gas in the Ogden area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ogden area was $3.34 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $3.43 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ogden area appeared to be at Harmon's, at 5370 S 1900 West.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Harmon's

5370 S 1900 West, Roy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.47

Texaco

4395 S 1900 W, Roy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$3.58

7-Eleven

3405 Washington Blvd, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.55
$3.73
$--

Chevron

1177 12Th St, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.49
$3.69
$3.49

7-Eleven

490 40Th St, South Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.55
$3.73
$3.45

Chevron

369 Washington Blvd, Ogden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.64
$3.69
$3.51

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3656 Wall Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ogden, UT
With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ogden

(OGDEN, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Ogden area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3656 Wall Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 4410 S 1900 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.41.
Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Ogden

(OGDEN, UT) You could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on diesel in Ogden, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Ogden area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.26, at One9 Fuel Stop (One9 Fuel Netw at 1670 W 12Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.61, listed at Flying J at 1172 W 2100 S.
Take a look at these homes on the market in Ogden

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: PRICING STARTING FROM THE LOW $300s Our master-planned community in Layton has expanded! Adjacent to beautiful Mecham Meadows, Mecham Towns offers attractive craftsman and
Where's the cheapest gas in Ogden?

(OGDEN, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ogden area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon. Costco at 3656 Wall Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Harmon's at 5370 S 1900 West, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.43.
Ogden diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.45

(OGDEN, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.45 in the greater Ogden area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Ogden area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 1332 W 12Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 1015 12Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.74.
These houses are for sale in Ogden

(OGDEN, UT) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Ogden area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Check out these homes for sale in Ogden now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gorgeous updated townhome with hardwood floors, plantation shutters, granite countertops, & stainless steel appliances. Desirable end unit backs to grassy open space. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a den. 2nd family room, woodstove, & storage closet downstairs. One occupant (not necessarily the owner) must be 55 or older. WALKTHROUGH TOUR LINK: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/2267093?accessKey=6098 Amazing Custom Home with lots of handmade Cabinetry. Updated rustic home surrounded by mountains. Open concept floorplan with vaulted ceilings through the kitchen, dining, and family room. Beautiful wood floors, walls, and ceilings. Home was originally built by a master cabinet maker. Fabulous granite counter tops enhanced by custom cabinets in kitchen and all bathrooms. Great room opens to a large relaxing deck for entertaining and enjoying the wonderful views. Amazing accents such as stone gas fireplace, Radiant Heated floors in basement, Heavy custom rebar railings, unique light fixtures. Master suite includes jetted tub in large bathroom, and walk-in closet. Inviting front porch with sitting area and stamped concrete. Spacious heated garage. Lower level with elevated ceilings includes 4 bedrooms, Large family room with wet bar, 2 bathrooms, gas stove, and walkout basement to patio area. RV parking, Large circular drive. All bedrooms equipped with large or walk-in closets. Storage everywhere! Laundry on main level. Lifetime metal roof. Escape to this mountain retreat close to Pineview Lake, and Snow Basin, Powder Mountain, and Nordic Valley Ski Resorts. Close to hiking, boating, fishing, camping, and skiing. Enjoy quiet country living while still being conveniently close to I-15! This is your opportunity to own a home on over 2 acres of hard to find land in Weber county. Featuring 5 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 3,787 sq.ft., that is just the beginning of the inside this home. A generous size living room and open kitchen make it perfect for gatherings! Updates include new windows and the roof only two years ago. Do you have a need for a lot of storage? If so, you will want to see this home immediately and admire the incredibly large downstairs storage room! Stepping outside, there are several out buildings, two of which have power to them, making them useful for many different needs. The pasture has secondary water at an arms reach away for extra convenience! Do you want to have a garden? There is a space for that as well! This property really has it ALL! Buyer to verify all information.
Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Ogden

Check out these Ogden-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Motivated Customer Service/Solar Appointment Setter -Flexible Schedule; 2. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 3. Retail Sales/Customer Engagement Rep; 4. Retail Store Team Member (Cashier/Food); 5. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!;