Don’t overpay for gas in Ogden: Analysis shows most expensive station

(OGDEN, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.34 for gas in the Ogden area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ogden area was $3.34 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $3.43 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ogden area appeared to be at Harmon's, at 5370 S 1900 West.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Harmon's 5370 S 1900 West, Roy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.47

Texaco 4395 S 1900 W, Roy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ 3.58

7-Eleven 3405 Washington Blvd, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.73 $ --

Chevron 1177 12Th St, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.49

7-Eleven 490 40Th St, South Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.73 $ 3.45

Chevron 369 Washington Blvd, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.69 $ 3.51

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3656 Wall Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.