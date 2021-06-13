Don’t overpay for gas in Ogden: Analysis shows most expensive station

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gorgeous updated townhome with hardwood floors, plantation shutters, granite countertops, & stainless steel appliances. Desirable end unit backs to grassy open space. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a den. 2nd family room, woodstove, & storage closet downstairs. LOCATION LOCATION PRICED TO SELL: Ready to show and sell. Rare Horse Property w Amazing Valley Views. Perfect Cabin Vacation Ski Area and Lake Area Home. A very short walk to rapidly growing Nordic Valley Ski Area. Great Rental or Family Home. Minutes to all the Ogden Valley's adventures. Snowbasin. Powder Mountain. Pineview Lake's Sandy beaches, Hiking, Biking. Well built and Maintained large diameter Log Construction. Upgraded Appliances, Hickory Wood Floors, Wood Stove, New Anderson Renewal window t/o. Lifetime Roof w transferrable Warranty. This 2.71 acre property has been home to many happy horses and is equipped to train ride and keep them comfortable. 30x40 Barn, 50' Round RIng, Solid Steel shelters, 30x30 Detached Garage-Shop w 220 power. No Hoa or fees to enjoy the many Ogden Valley amenities. Own a desirable and becoming harder to find piece of the Ogden Valley lifestyle. Skiing, Hiking, Biking, Riding, Boating. All Horse related equipment is negotiable with an acceptable offer. Can be removed if not needed. Many potential uses for the land. Buyer to verify all Square Footage and measurements. Great Rental or Family Home. Minutes to all the Ogden Valley's adventures. Snowbasin. Powder Mountain. Pineview Lake's Sandy beaches, Hiking, Biking. Well built and Maintained large diameter Log Construction. Upgraded Appliances, Hickory Wood Floors, Wood Stove, New Anderson Renewal window t/o. Lifetime Roof w transferrable Warranty. This 2.71 acre property has been home to many happy horses and is equipped to train ride and keep them comfortable. 30x40 Barn, 50' Round RIng, Solid Steel shelters, 30x30 Detached Garage-Shop w 220 power. No Hoa or fees to enjoy the many Ogden Valley amenities. Own a desirable and becoming harder to find piece of the Ogden Valley lifestyle. Skiing, Hiking, Biking, Riding, Boating. All Horse related equipment is negotiable with an acceptable offer. Can be removed if not needed. Many potential uses for the land. Buyer to verify all Square Footage and measurements. WALKTHROUGH TOUR LINK: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/2267093?accessKey=6098

Amazing Custom Home with lots of handmade Cabinetry. Updated rustic home surrounded by mountains. Open concept floorplan with vaulted ceilings through the kitchen, dining, and family room. Beautiful wood floors, walls, and ceilings. Home was originally built by a master cabinet maker. Fabulous granite counter tops enhanced by custom cabinets in kitchen and all bathrooms. Great room opens to a large relaxing deck for entertaining and enjoying the wonderful views. Amazing accents such as stone gas fireplace, Radiant Heated floors in basement, Heavy custom rebar railings, unique light fixtures. Master suite includes jetted tub in large bathroom, and walk-in closet. Inviting front porch with sitting area and stamped concrete. Spacious heated garage. Lower level with elevated ceilings includes 4 bedrooms, Large family room with wet bar, 2 bathrooms, gas stove, and walkout basement to patio area. RV parking, Large circular drive. All bedrooms equipped with large or walk-in closets. Storage everywhere! Laundry on main level. Lifetime metal roof. Escape to this mountain retreat close to Pineview Lake, and Snow Basin, Powder Mountain, and Nordic Valley Ski Resorts. Close to hiking, boating, fishing, camping, and skiing. Great schools and Close to Ogden and Salt Lake. Perfect family home or executive retreat.

Enjoy quiet country living while still being conveniently close to I-15! This is your opportunity to own a home on over 2 acres of hard to find land in Weber county. Featuring 5 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 3,787 sq.ft., that is just the beginning of the inside this home. A generous size living room and open kitchen make it perfect for gatherings! Updates include new windows and the roof only two years ago. Do you have a need for a lot of storage? If so, you will want to see this home immediately and admire the incredibly large downstairs storage room! Stepping outside, there are several out buildings, two of which have power to them, making them useful for many different needs. The pasture has secondary water at an arms reach away for extra convenience! Do you want to have a garden? There is a space for that as well! This property really has it ALL! Buyer to verify all information.