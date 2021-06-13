Analysis shows most expensive gas in Erie

(ERIE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Erie area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.12 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Erie area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 1810 Sassafras St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Erie area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1810 Sassafras St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.59

CITGO 803 Brown Ave, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ --

CITGO 1449 W 8Th St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.55

Shell 1502 Greengarden Rd, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Kwik Fill 3620 Peach St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ --

GetGo 1625 W Bayfront Pkwy, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 7200 Peach St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.