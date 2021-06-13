Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Erie

Posted by 
Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZO9KH_0aSzZODD00

(ERIE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Erie area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.12 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Erie area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 1810 Sassafras St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Erie area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

1810 Sassafras St, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.59

CITGO

803 Brown Ave, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$--

CITGO

1449 W 8Th St, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.55

Shell

1502 Greengarden Rd, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.55

Kwik Fill

3620 Peach St, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$--

GetGo

1625 W Bayfront Pkwy, Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 7200 Peach St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
202
Followers
223
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Erie, PA
Traffic
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Citgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Here’s the cheapest gas in Erie Saturday

(ERIE, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Erie, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 7200 Peach St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 605 Parade St & E 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

These houses are for sale in Erie

(ERIE, PA) Looking for a house in Erie? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Save $0.13 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Erie

(ERIE, PA) According to Erie gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 7200 Peach St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 347 E 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in Erie right now

(ERIE, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Erie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speed Check at 1001 East Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 26 E 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Erie

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Erie: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. Sales Representative Customer Service; 3. Life Insurance Agent + (Start-up Assistance); 4. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,629 Per Week; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 6. Truck Driver - Yard Drivers | Allentown, PA; 7. Driver/Shop Hand; 8. Sales Agent; 9. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,505 Per Week; 10. Step down Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $87.00/Hour $3132/Weekly;