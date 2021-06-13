Analysis shows most expensive gas in Erie
(ERIE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Erie area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.12 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Erie area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 1810 Sassafras St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Erie area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 7200 Peach St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.