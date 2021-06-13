Cancel
Brownsville, TX

Paying too much for gas Brownsville? Analysis shows most expensive station

Brownsville News Watch
 8 days ago
(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Brownsville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brownsville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shamrock, at 1124 International Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shamrock

1124 International Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2400 East University Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Valero

3755 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

200 Mcallen Rd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.11
$3.41
$2.89

Sunoco

2684 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

4990 N Ih-69E, Brownsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 3400 Nafta Pkwy. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

