Paying too much for gas Brownsville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Brownsville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brownsville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shamrock, at 1124 International Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shamrock 1124 International Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2400 East University Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3755 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 200 Mcallen Rd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.89

Sunoco 2684 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 4990 N Ih-69E, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 3400 Nafta Pkwy. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.