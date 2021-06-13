Cancel
Oceanside, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Oceanside: Analysis shows most expensive station

Oceanside Times
 8 days ago
(OCEANSIDE, CA) Gas prices vary across the Oceanside area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oceanside area was $4.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.85 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oceanside area appeared to be at Chevron, at 850 Palomar Airport Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

850 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.39

Mobil

899 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--

ARCO

3804 Plaza Dr, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$--

Shell

145 N Emerald Dr, Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--

Shell

660 Douglas Dr, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$4.79
$--

Shell

185 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mohsen at 3213 Mission Ave. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

