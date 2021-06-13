Don’t overpay for gas in Oceanside: Analysis shows most expensive station

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Gas prices vary across the Oceanside area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oceanside area was $4.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.85 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oceanside area appeared to be at Chevron, at 850 Palomar Airport Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 850 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.39

Mobil 899 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

ARCO 3804 Plaza Dr, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Shell 145 N Emerald Dr, Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 660 Douglas Dr, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ 4.79 $ --

Shell 185 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mohsen at 3213 Mission Ave. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.