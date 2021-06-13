Cancel
Huntsville, AL

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Huntsville as of Sunday

Posted by 
Huntsville Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0aSzZLZ200

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Gas prices vary across the Huntsville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.63 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Huntsville area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.56 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 200 Governors Dr Se.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

200 Governors Dr Se, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

3200 Bob Wallace Ave Sw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

4200 Bob Wallace Ave Sw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3906 Triana Blvd Sw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.89

CITGO

3001 Johnson Rd, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Chevron

3501 Pulaski Pike Nw, Huntsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 8150 Whitsburg Dr S. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Huntsville, AL
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

