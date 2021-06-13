High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Huntsville as of Sunday

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Gas prices vary across the Huntsville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.63 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Huntsville area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.56 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 200 Governors Dr Se.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 200 Governors Dr Se, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 3200 Bob Wallace Ave Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 4200 Bob Wallace Ave Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3906 Triana Blvd Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

CITGO 3001 Johnson Rd, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Chevron 3501 Pulaski Pike Nw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 8150 Whitsburg Dr S. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.