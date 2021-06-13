Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Port St Lucie?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Port St Lucie area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1820 Sw Fountainview Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1820 Sw Fountainview Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 640 Sw Becker Rd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3095 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.95 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.05

BP 119 Sw Cashmere Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1795 Nw St Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Shell 3401 Sw Darwin Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95 card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1754 Sw Gatlin Blvd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.