Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Port St Lucie
(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Port St Lucie?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Port St Lucie area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1820 Sw Fountainview Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.39
$3.69
$2.95
|card
card$3.05
$3.49
$3.79
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$2.95
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$2.95
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.05
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1754 Sw Gatlin Blvd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.