Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Port St Lucie

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSitp_0aSzZKgJ00

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Port St Lucie?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Port St Lucie area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1820 Sw Fountainview Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

1820 Sw Fountainview Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

640 Sw Becker Rd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3095 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.39
$3.69
$2.95
card
card$3.05
$3.49
$3.79
$3.05

BP

119 Sw Cashmere Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1795 Nw St Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$2.95
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.05

Shell

3401 Sw Darwin Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$2.95
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1754 Sw Gatlin Blvd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
193
Followers
225
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Traffic
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting an elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
SportsPosted by
The Hill

New Zealand weightlifter to become first transgender Olympian

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after her country tapped her for its national team. The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) issued a statement Sunday announcing Hubbard will join four other weightlifters, adding that she has met all of their eligibility requirements, as well as those from the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee, when it comes to male-to-female transition criteria.