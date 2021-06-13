Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Eugene

(EUGENE, OR) Gas prices vary across the Eugene area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Eugene area was $3.38 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.13 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eugene area appeared to be at 76, at 1395 Or-99 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

76 1395 Or-99 N, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ --

Chevron 316 42Nd St , Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.65

76 11 Coburg Rd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 274 Coburg Rd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.67 $ 3.81 $ --

Chevron 1033 Green Acres Rd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.63 $ -- $ 3.34

Chevron 3375 Gateway St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.67 $ 3.81 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Astro at 925 W 6Th Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.