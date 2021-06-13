Cancel
Eugene, OR

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Eugene

Eugene Voice
 8 days ago
(EUGENE, OR) Gas prices vary across the Eugene area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Eugene area was $3.38 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.13 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eugene area appeared to be at 76, at 1395 Or-99 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

76

1395 Or-99 N, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.69
$3.79
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.89
$--

Chevron

316 42Nd St , Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$3.65
$3.75
$3.55
card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.85
$3.65

76

11 Coburg Rd, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

274 Coburg Rd, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.67
$3.81
$--

Chevron

1033 Green Acres Rd, Eugene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.63
$--
$3.34

Chevron

3375 Gateway St, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.67
$3.81
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Astro at 925 W 6Th Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Eugene, ORPosted by
Eugene Voice

Top stories trending in Eugene

(EUGENE, OR) The news in Eugene never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Eugene area, click here.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Eugene Voice

Eugene gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.46 per gallon

(EUGENE, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Eugene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Astro at 925 W 6Th Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.13 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at 76 at 1395 Or-99 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Eugene Voice

Diesel: Eugene's cheapest, according to survey

(EUGENE, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.20 in the greater Eugene area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Eugene area on Tuesday, found that SeQuential Biofuels at 86714 Mcvay Hwy had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Fuel-N-Go at 33100 Van Duyn Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Eugene Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in Eugene Saturday

(EUGENE, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Eugene, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Astro at 925 W 6Th Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at 76 at 1395 Or-99 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.