Don’t overpay for gas in Gainesville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Gainesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gainesville area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3328 W University Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3328 W University Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 2.99

Chevron 5221 Nw 43Rd St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Texaco 1602 Ne Waldo Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Shell 3831 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

Texaco 4114 Sw 13Th St , Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Shell 3850 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 7404 Ne Waldo Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.