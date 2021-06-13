Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Don’t overpay for gas in Gainesville: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0aSzZIur00

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Gainesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gainesville area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3328 W University Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3328 W University Ave, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.99
$2.99

Chevron

5221 Nw 43Rd St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49

Texaco

1602 Ne Waldo Rd, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Shell

3831 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.69
$3.99
$--

Texaco

4114 Sw 13Th St , Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09

Shell

3850 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 7404 Ne Waldo Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville, FL
160
Followers
239
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#W University Ave#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Gainesville, FLPosted by
Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.54 per gallon

(GAINESVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gainesville area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gator Garage at 1602 Nw 6Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 5221 Nw 43Rd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Gainesville, FLPosted by
Gainesville News Flash

These condos are for sale in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Gainesville condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Gainesville, FLPosted by
Gainesville News Flash

Start immediately with these jobs in Gainesville

These companies in Gainesville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative - $45k+ - Work From Home; 2. Quality Assurance Specialist - GCP - Level I or Level II; 3. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 4. REMOTE SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME; 5. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home #DB02; 8. Sales Representative - Remote; 9. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida; 10. Remote Health Insurance Sales;
Gainesville, FLPosted by
Gainesville News Flash

Ready for a change? These Gainesville jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Gainesville: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,412 per week; 2. Hiring Immediately | Construction | Avg. $20,000-$30,000 Per Month | Paid Daily | Paid Training; 3. Life Insurance Agent + (Start Up Assistance); 4. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 5. Outside Sales Representative- Remote options available; 6. Restaurant Area Manager; 7. Polished Assistant General Manager; 8. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 9. Parts Counter Person; 10. Administrative Assistant;
Gainesville, FLPosted by
Gainesville News Flash

These Gainesville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Gainesville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call; 2. Now Hiring Diligent Sales Consultants - Remote Contractors; 3. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Booming Company Growth!; 4. Remote Health Insurance Sales; 5. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home #DB02; 6. Virtual Internship Program - $20/hr - Virtual/Remote; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida; 9. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/Flexible (LICENSE REQUIRED); 10. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection;