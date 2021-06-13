High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Chattanooga as of Sunday

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Chattanooga?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Chattanooga area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chattanooga area appeared to be at Midnite Oil, at 627A Signal Mtn Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chattanooga area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Midnite Oil 627A Signal Mtn Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 3440 Wilcox Blvd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Valero 5408 Ringgold Rd , East Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

CITGO 1910 S Market St, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 305 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Exxon 2301 4Th Ave, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3901 Hixson Pike. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.