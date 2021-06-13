Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Chattanooga as of Sunday

Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
 8 days ago
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Chattanooga?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Chattanooga area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chattanooga area appeared to be at Midnite Oil, at 627A Signal Mtn Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chattanooga area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Midnite Oil

627A Signal Mtn Rd, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

3440 Wilcox Blvd, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.49

Valero

5408 Ringgold Rd , East Ridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
card
card$2.93
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

CITGO

1910 S Market St, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

305 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Exxon

2301 4Th Ave, Chattanooga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3901 Hixson Pike. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

