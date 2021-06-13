Cancel
Greenville, SC

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Greenville as of Sunday

Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 8 days ago
(GREENVILLE, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Greenville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Greenville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenville area appeared to be at Red Robin, at 1170 Woodruff Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Red Robin

1170 Woodruff Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.19
$3.39
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Shell

2760 Laurens Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3601 Calhoun Memorial Hwy, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

BP

2001 Augusta St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$--

Spinx

402 Haywood Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.99
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$3.09

Spinx

941 Haywood Rd Suite B, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.99
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 6136 White Horse Rd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

