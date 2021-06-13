Where’s the most expensive gas in Augusta?

(AUGUSTA, GA) Gas prices vary across the Augusta area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Augusta area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2058 Central Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2058 Central Ave, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 1739 Walton Way, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 1501 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 2.94

Shell 1488 Reynolds St, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 902 Walton Way, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ --

Greg's Gas Plus 403 Georgia Ave, North Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.26 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 825 Alexander Dr. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.