Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Augusta?

Posted by 
Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrmwB_0aSzZFGg00

(AUGUSTA, GA) Gas prices vary across the Augusta area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Augusta area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2058 Central Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2058 Central Ave, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Shell

1739 Walton Way, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.79
$--

Shell

1501 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.79
$2.94

Shell

1488 Reynolds St, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.79
$--

Shell

902 Walton Way, Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.79
$--

Greg's Gas Plus

403 Georgia Ave, North Augusta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.26
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 825 Alexander Dr. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Augusta News Watch

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
251
Followers
231
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Traffic
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ga#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Augusta area offering savings of $0.37 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 825 Alexander Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 2058 Central Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Work remotely in Augusta — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales Representative Customer Service; 2. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 3. Perfect Sales Job! Work from Home! 125K plus in the first year!; 4. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Amazing Mentorship/Training!; 5. Sales Representative - Remote; 6. SALES PROFESSIONAL - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING & MENTORING; 7. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule; 8. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 9. Life Insurance Agent-Training provided-Work From Home opportunities; 10. Sales Agent - Work from Home Virtual or Office;
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Sun forecast for Augusta — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(AUGUSTA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Augusta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.