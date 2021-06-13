Cancel
Ocala, FL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ocala

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 8 days ago
(OCALA, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Ocala?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ocala area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.06 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1741 S Pine Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ocala area that as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1741 S Pine Ave, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--

BP

3820 Nw Blichton Rd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$3.95
$3.35
card
card$3.05
$--
$4.05
$3.45

Marathon

4596 Se Maricamp Rd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

1517 Sw 10Th St, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5985 W Fl-40, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

1737 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1236 E Silver Springs Blvd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
232
Followers
231
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

