Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Ocala?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ocala area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.06 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1741 S Pine Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ocala area that as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1741 S Pine Ave, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3820 Nw Blichton Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 4.05 $ 3.45

Marathon 4596 Se Maricamp Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1517 Sw 10Th St, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5985 W Fl-40, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1737 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1236 E Silver Springs Blvd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.