Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ocala
(OCALA, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Ocala?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ocala area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.06 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1741 S Pine Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ocala area that as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$3.95
$3.35
|card
card$3.05
$--
$4.05
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1236 E Silver Springs Blvd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.