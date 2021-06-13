Don’t overpay for gas in Providence: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PROVIDENCE, RI) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Providence area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Providence area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CPC Energy, at 266 Park Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

CPC Energy 266 Park Ave, Cranston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 1414 Newport Ave, Pawtucket

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 270 Broad St, Providence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

7-Eleven 775 Cranston St, Providence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Shell 200 Union Ave, Providence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Gulf 35 Plainfield St, Providence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 175 Highland Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.