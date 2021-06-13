Cancel
Providence, RI

Don’t overpay for gas in Providence: Analysis shows most expensive station

Providence Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43uXuc_0aSzZDVE00

(PROVIDENCE, RI) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Providence area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Providence area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CPC Energy, at 266 Park Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

CPC Energy

266 Park Ave, Cranston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$--

Shell

1414 Newport Ave, Pawtucket
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

270 Broad St, Providence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.75
$--

7-Eleven

775 Cranston St, Providence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.75
$--

Shell

200 Union Ave, Providence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.15

Gulf

35 Plainfield St, Providence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 175 Highland Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Providence, RI
