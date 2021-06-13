High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Santa Rosa as of Sunday

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Rosa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Rosa area was $4.34 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.05 to $4.59 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 701 Mendocino Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 701 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Shell 4858 Old Redwood Hwy, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.35

Chevron 275 Aviation Blvd, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2575 Corby Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.49

76 2799 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.61 $ 4.73 $ --

Chevron 879 Hopper Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1990 Santa Rosa Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.