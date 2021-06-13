Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Santa Rosa as of Sunday

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0aSzZCcV00

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Rosa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Rosa area was $4.34 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.05 to $4.59 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 701 Mendocino Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

701 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$--

Shell

4858 Old Redwood Hwy, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$4.25
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.35

Chevron

275 Aviation Blvd, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2575 Corby Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$4.49

76

2799 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.61
$4.73
$--

Chevron

879 Hopper Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1990 Santa Rosa Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
144
Followers
224
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Posted by
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Santa Rosa: Monday, June 21: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Patchy fog then sunny during
Posted by
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Santa Rosa

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Take advantage of Friday sun in Santa Rosa

(SANTA ROSA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Santa Rosa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Posted by
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.54 per gallon

(SANTA ROSA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Rosa area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon. Costco at 5901 Redwood Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 701 Mendocino Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Santa Rosa's cheapest

(SANTA ROSA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.60 in the greater Santa Rosa area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Rosa area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at College Gas & Mart at 50 W College Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Chevron at 275 Aviation Blvd.
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(SANTA ROSA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Santa Rosa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Work remotely in Santa Rosa — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Entry Level Sales-Work from Home-Life Insurance-Will Train; 2. Family Advisor (Remote); 3. Entry Level Service Representatives & Supervisors (Remote Work); 4. Sales Representative - Remote; 5. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 6. Representative - Work from home available!; 7. Customer Service Representative; 8. Insurance Sales/Financial Services-Work from home; 9. Remote Sales Rep; 10. Sales Representative - Work From Home;