Oxnard, CA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Oxnard

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0aSzZBjm00

(OXNARD, CA) Gas prices vary across the Oxnard area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oxnard area ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.17 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 9460 Telephone Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oxnard area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

9460 Telephone Rd, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--

Shell

2440 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.19

Chevron

2199 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.51
$4.61
$4.15
card
card$4.45
$4.61
$4.71
$4.25

76

1121 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.43
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19

Shell

655 S Ventura Rd, Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.15
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.25

Chevron

877 S Ventura Rd , Oxnard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19
card
card$4.39
$4.49
$4.69
$4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Auto Fuels at 2460 Auto Center Dr. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oxnard, CA
