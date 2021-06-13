Analysis shows most expensive gas in Oxnard

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Palm Springs meets Hollywood Beach! This stunning Hollywood Beach mid-century styled beauty is only 100 steps to the sand. Under an architecturally designed remodel in 2014, this 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom home with 2076 Sq Ft incorporates mid-century style, durability and beauty in the California beach environment. This great beach getaway has Swiss pearl siding which requires no painting, stainless steel trim to protect against beach moisture and commercial grade windows for cross ventilation of the natural sea breeze. As you enter, a home office space for two is nestled against the wall leading to the Family Room, 2 Bedrooms and one Bathroom downstairs. A separate laundry room is behind the family room.The upstairs level brings the outdoors in with a sliding Nano wall unit that when opened, incorporates the front balcony into the living area and takes advantage of our exceptional weather including the sea breezes. Enjoy entertaining in this open, light floor plan with beautiful porcelain tile floors throughout the house and a living area opening to dining and kitchen. The kitchen is bright, sleek and functional with a Wolf range, KitchenAid refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and island. The Master suite is spacious and the master bathroom features a soaking tub, gorgeous tile shower, and dry sauna. *** This is a MUST SEE to appreciate all the upgrades. There's also a roof top deck for peek a boo views of the ocean***Prime location to walk to the harbor and watch boats go by or dine, kayak or boat on the Channel Islands harbor and launch to explore the Channel Islands themselves, enjoy the Sunday farmers market or walk to the sandy beach and watch amazing sunsets.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Arlene Beckwith, Keller Williams West Ventura County at 805-338-3363</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Double door entry opens to this beautiful home. Inviting, light and bright with living room and dining room. Family room overlooks kitchen with updated granite counters, Kitchen Aid stainless steel range, dishwasher and microwave. Powder room updated with vanity, granite counter, sink. Other upgrades include crown molding, newer wall paint, porcelain tile floors downstairs. Master bedroom has ensuite master bath that has been updated with quartz countertops, vanity, sink, and tile backsplash. Shower updated with decorative tile surround. Fourth bedroom currently used as loft office area. Sliding door leads to backyard for extended entertaining. Relax in the privacy of the low maintenance backyard surrounded by gorgeous landscape. Nicely maintained community with community pool, spa, rec room, and RV parking area. Conveniently located to nearby shopping, dining, award winning schools, and hiking/biking trails.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nina Wright, Wright Way Realty at 805-449-4229</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This popular Leisure Village two bedroom model located on a park-like cul-de-sac has been well maintained and is light and bright and ready for it's new owners. Featuring soaring ceilings, skylights in several rooms, recessed lighting throughout, woodlike laminate floors, excellent storage options, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, expansive owner's bedroom and bath, a spacious office and a dining room, attached garage, large patio and sitting on a lot that is surrounded by a large lawn area with plenty of space between the next buildings. The spacious kitchen and adjoining dining room offer endless opportunities for entertaining. A large slider off the living room provides access to the tree shaded patio and outdoor area. Attractive landscaping (with it's very own lemon tree!) surrounds the home and mountain views and a quiet street add to it's charm. Interior has been newly painted in April 2021.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jesus Gomez, Keller Williams West Ventura County at 805-643-3337</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> MOVE IN READY 3 bed 2 bath! This home screams pride of ownership. It has been extensively upgraded for you to enjoy. Here are a few upgrades done in the last 5 years: Newer Roof, Plumbing, Paint, Flooring, Scraped Ceilings, Remodeled Bathrooms, Newer Carpet, Landscaping redone front & back, & the list goes on as previous owner has spent over $50,000 on your future home. It will not last!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Daniel Montano, RE/MAX Gold Coast REALTORS at 805-339-3500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>