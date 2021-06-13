Cancel
Boston, MA

Are you overpaying for gas in Boston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Boston Times
Boston Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAvNU_0aSzZ5Wf00

(BOSTON, MA) Gas prices vary across the Boston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Boston area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 584 Columbus Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

584 Columbus Ave, Boston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$--
$4.29
$--

Shell

332 Chestnut Hill Ave, Brighton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.37
$3.87
$4.17
$3.29
card
card$3.47
$3.97
$--
$3.39

Mobil

273 E Berkeley St, Boston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.79
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.89

Shell

207 Magazine St, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.39
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$--
$--

Shell

1600 Tremont St, Boston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.69
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.09
$--

Mobil

345 Boylston St, Boston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Eddy's at 1607 Dorchester Ave. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

