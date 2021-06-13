Are you overpaying for gas in Boston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BOSTON, MA) Gas prices vary across the Boston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Boston area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 584 Columbus Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 584 Columbus Ave, Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Shell 332 Chestnut Hill Ave, Brighton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.47 $ 3.97 $ -- $ 3.39

Mobil 273 E Berkeley St, Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.89

Shell 207 Magazine St, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Shell 1600 Tremont St, Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

Mobil 345 Boylston St, Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Eddy's at 1607 Dorchester Ave. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.