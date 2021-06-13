Don’t overpay for gas in Montgomery: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Gas prices vary across the Montgomery area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Montgomery area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Montgomery area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 30 W Fairview Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Montgomery area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 30 W Fairview Ave, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1111 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97 card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Chevron 215 Dickerson St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2090 Coliseum Blvd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3040 Selma Hwy, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Circle K 966 W South Blvd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1620 Federal Dr. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.