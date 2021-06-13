Cancel
Montgomery, AL

Don’t overpay for gas in Montgomery: Analysis shows most expensive station

Montgomery Daily
 8 days ago
(MONTGOMERY, AL) Gas prices vary across the Montgomery area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Montgomery area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Montgomery area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 30 W Fairview Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Montgomery area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

30 W Fairview Ave, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

1111 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.90
$--
$--
$2.97
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$2.97

Chevron

215 Dickerson St, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

2090 Coliseum Blvd, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

3040 Selma Hwy, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$2.99

Circle K

966 W South Blvd, Montgomery
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.17
$3.47
$3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1620 Federal Dr. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

