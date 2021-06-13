Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fort Myers as of Sunday

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 8 days ago
(FORT MYERS, FL) Gas prices vary across the Fort Myers area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fort Myers area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Myers area appeared to be at Mobil, at 5179 Palm Beach Blvd .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

5179 Palm Beach Blvd , Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$--
card
card$3.00
$3.40
$3.70
$--

76

13621 N Cleveland Ave, North Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

4101 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, North Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09

7-Eleven

1548 Andalusia Blvd, Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.67
$2.95

7-Eleven

8920 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.30
$3.60
$2.95

7-Eleven

2549 Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.60
$2.93

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers, FL
145
Followers
246
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

