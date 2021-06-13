High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fort Myers as of Sunday

(FORT MYERS, FL) Gas prices vary across the Fort Myers area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fort Myers area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Myers area appeared to be at Mobil, at 5179 Palm Beach Blvd .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 5179 Palm Beach Blvd , Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ -- card card $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ --

76 13621 N Cleveland Ave, North Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 4101 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, North Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 1548 Andalusia Blvd, Cape Coral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 2.95

7-Eleven 8920 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 2.95

7-Eleven 2549 Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 2.93

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.