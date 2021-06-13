Cancel
Savannah, GA

Paying too much for gas Savannah? Analysis shows most expensive station

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 8 days ago
(SAVANNAH, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Savannah?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Savannah area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 5806 Waters Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

BP

5806 Waters Ave, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$4.09
$--

Shell

5815 Waters Ave, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$4.09
$--

BP

502 W Bay St, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BP

130 E Victory Dr, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.50
$3.49
$3.08
card
card$3.09
$3.60
$3.59
$3.18

Chevron

2606 Abercorn St, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.18

Mystik

1567 E Anderson St, Savannah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Parker's at 1601 Dean Forest Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

