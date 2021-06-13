Paying too much for gas Savannah? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SAVANNAH, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Savannah?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Savannah area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 5806 Waters Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

BP 5806 Waters Ave, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ --

Shell 5815 Waters Ave, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ --

BP 502 W Bay St, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 130 E Victory Dr, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.50 $ 3.49 $ 3.08 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.60 $ 3.59 $ 3.18

Chevron 2606 Abercorn St, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.18

Mystik 1567 E Anderson St, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Parker's at 1601 Dean Forest Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.