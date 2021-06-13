Are you overpaying for gas in Amarillo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(AMARILLO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Amarillo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.48 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.62 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Amarillo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Interstate Car Care, at 1700 S Nelson St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Interstate Car Care 1700 S Nelson St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.10 $ 3.25 $ --

Chevron 1901 Ih-40 E, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Toot'n Totum 1400 E Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Valero 1012 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Valero 2300 N Dumas Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Toot'n Totum 301 S Ross St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.48 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.