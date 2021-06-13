Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Amarillo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IV2p5_0aSzZ1zl00

(AMARILLO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Amarillo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.48 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.62 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Amarillo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Interstate Car Care, at 1700 S Nelson St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Interstate Car Care

1700 S Nelson St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.10
$3.25
$--

Chevron

1901 Ih-40 E, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

Toot'n Totum

1400 E Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.99

Valero

1012 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.35
$2.99

Valero

2300 N Dumas Dr, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Toot'n Totum

301 S Ross St, Amarillo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.48 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo, TX
164
Followers
221
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Traffic
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Gasbuddy Sunday#Interstate Car Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Amarillo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.48 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Interstate Car Care at 1700 S Nelson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Check out these houses for sale in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) Looking for a house in Amarillo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Your Amarillo lifestyle news

(AMARILLO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Amarillo, from fashion updates to viral videos. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

(AMARILLO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Amarillo area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon. Valero at 1300 E 10Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Interstate Car Care at 1700 S Nelson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Get hired! Job openings in and around Amarillo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Amarillo: 1. Sales Representative: How To Make 100K+ In One Year; 2. Licensed/Unlicensed Life Insurance Sales Agent; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 4. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders needed; 5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,017 per week; 6. Truck Driver - Shuttle Doubles - DOT; 7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $947.2 / Week; 8. DOT Delivery Assistant; 9. Sales Professional; 10. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Hiring Event Tomorrow!;
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

These Amarillo companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Amarillo are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 5. Benefit Sales Representative - Work from Home; 6. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only; 7. VIRTUAL Benefits Agent/Customer Service Reps Needed INTERVIEW ASAP!!; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative;
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 2. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Amazing Mentorship/Training!; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Sales Representative - Remote; 5. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 6. Benefit Sales Representative - Work from Home; 7. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. VIRTUAL Benefits Agent/Customer Service Reps Needed INTERVIEW ASAP!!; 10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative;
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

Hiring now! Jobs in Amarillo with an immediate start

These companies in Amarillo are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 5. Benefit Sales Representative - Work from Home; 6. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 9. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 10. VIRTUAL Benefits Agent/Customer Service Reps Needed INTERVIEW ASAP!!;
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo News Alert

No experience necessary — Amarillo companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales - Work from home - Optimistic attitude required 2. Entry-Level Benefits Solutions Sales - Serving a Niche Market 3. Customer Service Representative - Interview This Week - Consultant 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. Class A CDL Driver - Recent Grads Welcome 6. Termite Technician Trainee 7. Entry Level Account Rep 8. Entry Level Sales - Insurance - Remote 9. Account Manager - Entry Level 10. Account Specialist