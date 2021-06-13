Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Shreveport

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 8 days ago
(SHREVEPORT, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.69 for gas in the Shreveport area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Shreveport area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.46 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 748 Isle Of Capri Blvd.

If you're hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

748 Isle Of Capri Blvd, Bossier City
$2.99
Madison Park

4005 Fern Ave, Shreveport
$2.99
Exxon

5805 Line Ave, Shreveport
$2.99
$3.74
Shell

2803 Shreveport Blanchard Hwy, Shreveport
$2.89
Chevron

3818 Industrial Dr, Bossier City
$2.89
$3.14
$3.49
$3.09

CITGO

101 Southfield Rd, Shreveport
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AAFES at 200 Wilbur Wright Dr. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.46 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

