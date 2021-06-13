Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.69 for gas in the Shreveport area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Shreveport area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.46 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 748 Isle Of Capri Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 748 Isle Of Capri Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Madison Park 4005 Fern Ave, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 5805 Line Ave, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ --

Shell 2803 Shreveport Blanchard Hwy, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3818 Industrial Dr, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

CITGO 101 Southfield Rd, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AAFES at 200 Wilbur Wright Dr. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.46 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.