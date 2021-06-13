Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Shreveport
(SHREVEPORT, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.69 for gas in the Shreveport area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Shreveport area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.46 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 748 Isle Of Capri Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AAFES at 200 Wilbur Wright Dr. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.46 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.