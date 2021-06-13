Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Syracuse
(SYRACUSE, NY) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Syracuse area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Syracuse area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Syracuse area appeared to be at CITGO, at 2900 E Genesee St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.59
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.33
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.40
$3.65
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MD's Market at 523 S Main St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.