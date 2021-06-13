Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, NY) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Syracuse area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Syracuse area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Syracuse area appeared to be at CITGO, at 2900 E Genesee St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 2900 E Genesee St, Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3612 W Genesee St, Fairmount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ -- $ 3.15

Sunoco I-90 East - Thruway Milepost 280, East Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.31

Sunoco 3100 Erie Blvd East, DeWitt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 6589 Thompson Rd, Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Sunoco 6673 Kirkville Rd, East Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MD's Market at 523 S Main St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.