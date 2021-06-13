Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Syracuse

Syracuse News Beat
 8 days ago
(SYRACUSE, NY) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Syracuse area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Syracuse area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Syracuse area appeared to be at CITGO, at 2900 E Genesee St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

2900 E Genesee St, Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.59
$--
$--

Sunoco

3612 W Genesee St, Fairmount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.33
$--
$3.15

Sunoco

I-90 East - Thruway Milepost 280, East Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.40
$3.65
$3.31

Sunoco

3100 Erie Blvd East, DeWitt
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

6589 Thompson Rd, Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.35

Sunoco

6673 Kirkville Rd, East Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MD's Market at 523 S Main St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Syracuse, NY
With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

