Sarasota, FL

Where’s the most expensive gas in Sarasota?

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
8 days ago
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aSzYyRO00

(SARASOTA, FL) Gas prices vary across the Sarasota area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sarasota area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sarasota area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2745 Beneva Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sarasota area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

2745 Beneva Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.79
$--
$--

Texaco

6895 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2530 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$2.95
card
card$3.03
$3.49
$3.69
$2.95

CITGO

7671 15Th St E, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.19
$3.59
$2.89
card
card$3.02
$3.26
$3.66
$3.02

Marathon

6212 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

3605 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.85
$2.89
card
card$3.00
$3.45
$3.90
$2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Orion Fuels at 2616 Stickney Point Rd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

