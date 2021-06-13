Where’s the most expensive gas in Sarasota?

(SARASOTA, FL) Gas prices vary across the Sarasota area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sarasota area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sarasota area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2745 Beneva Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sarasota area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 2745 Beneva Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ -- $ --

Texaco 6895 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2530 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 2.95 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 2.95

CITGO 7671 15Th St E, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.89 card card $ 3.02 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 3.02

Marathon 6212 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3605 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ 3.85 $ 2.89 card card $ 3.00 $ 3.45 $ 3.90 $ 2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Orion Fuels at 2616 Stickney Point Rd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.