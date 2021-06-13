Analysis shows most expensive gas in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Fayetteville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fayetteville area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fayetteville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 2505 Bragg Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fayetteville area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2505 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 5030 Yadkin Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 2100 Cedar Creek Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Unbranded 3122 Fort Bragg Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.66 $ --

Sunoco 1937 Cedar Creek Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2110 Cedar Creek Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1450 Skibo Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.