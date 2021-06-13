Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Fayetteville

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0aSzYxYf00

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Fayetteville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fayetteville area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fayetteville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 2505 Bragg Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fayetteville area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

2505 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

5030 Yadkin Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

2100 Cedar Creek Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Unbranded

3122 Fort Bragg Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.66
$--

Sunoco

1937 Cedar Creek Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

BP

2110 Cedar Creek Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.32
$3.72
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1450 Skibo Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

