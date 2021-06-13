Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Don’t overpay for gas in Lakeland: Analysis shows most expensive station

Lakeland Digest
Lakeland Digest
 8 days ago
(LAKELAND, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Lakeland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lakeland area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lakeland area appeared to be at RaceTrac, at 3600 Harden Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lakeland area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

RaceTrac

3600 Harden Blvd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.55
$3.09

Shell

1920 Harden Blvd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09

Mobil

2100 W Memorial Blvd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.05
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09

Marathon

3071 Bartow Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.95
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$3.00

Mobil

3230 Us-98 N, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.85
$2.99
card
card$3.00
$3.45
$3.90
$3.04

Mobil

3437 Us-98 N , Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.85
$2.99
card
card$3.00
$3.45
$3.90
$3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4600 Us-98 N. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lakeland, FL
158
Followers
232
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lakeland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

