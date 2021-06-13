Don’t overpay for gas in Lakeland: Analysis shows most expensive station
(LAKELAND, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Lakeland?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lakeland area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lakeland area appeared to be at RaceTrac, at 3600 Harden Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lakeland area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.55
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.05
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.95
|card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.85
$2.99
|card
card$3.00
$3.45
$3.90
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.85
$2.99
|card
card$3.00
$3.45
$3.90
$3.04
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4600 Us-98 N. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.