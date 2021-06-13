Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Salem

(SALEM, OR) Gas prices vary across the Salem area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salem area ranged from $3.13 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.35 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salem area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2315 Commercial St Se.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2315 Commercial St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ --

Chevron 1350 Hawthorne Ave Ne, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.60 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 585 Wallace Rd Nw, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Shell 2220 Mission St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 2591 Wallace Rd Nw, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

76 4035 Cypress St Ne, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1010 Hawthorne Ave Se. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.