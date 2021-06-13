Are you overpaying for gas in Anchorage? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Are you paying too much for gas in Anchorage?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Anchorage area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Anchorage area appeared to be at Shell, at 5500 Debarr Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Anchorage area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5500 Debarr Rd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 919 E Dimond Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Chevron 9100 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

Chevron 832 E 6Th Ave, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Chevron 2500 Seward Hwy, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Chevron 5210 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.79 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.