Anchorage News Watch

Are you overpaying for gas in Anchorage? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 8 days ago
(ANCHORAGE, AK) Are you paying too much for gas in Anchorage?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Anchorage area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Anchorage area appeared to be at Shell, at 5500 Debarr Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Anchorage area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

5500 Debarr Rd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Shell

919 E Dimond Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.19

Chevron

9100 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$--

Chevron

832 E 6Th Ave, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.14

Chevron

2500 Seward Hwy, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.84
$3.14

Chevron

5210 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.79
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage, AK
ABOUT

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

